New Scottish Affairs committee must be a forum for scrutiny and reform

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat constitutional affairs spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain MP has today marked the first meeting of the new Scottish Affairs committee by calling for it to be a forum for scrutiny and reform and pressing for constructive relations between the UK and Scottish Governments.

The formation of the committee was previously delayed due to a dispute between the Conservatives and SNP over the membership of the committee.

Speaking ahead of the first meeting, Ms Chamberlain said:

“It’s a privilege to be a member of the Scottish Affairs committee, and my priority is getting to work - simple as that.

“The Brexit process and delays to the formation of this committee exposed poor relations between Scotland’s two Governments, with deep intransigence on both sides.

"Now that the Scottish Affairs committee is finally up and running, we need to put the needs of our constituents first.

“Liberal Democrats have a long-standing commitment to a written constitution, electoral reform and a reformed second chamber and we believe in the strength of the partnership across the United Kingdom. I hope that this committee can be a forum for scrutiny and reform, ensuring that devolution is working and that both Governments are working together.

“The coronavirus crisis has forced closer working between governments in every part of the UK. We should try to carry that cooperative spirit into everything we do as we make plans for a post-virus world."

