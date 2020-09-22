New restrictions signal start of “long and taxing” winter

Responding the new restrictions set out by the First Minister, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“This announcement signals the start of a long and taxing winter for many people across Scotland.

“The First Minister was aiming to eliminate the virus but now the entire nation is back under intense restrictions.

“The government needs to be clear about why elimination has not been successful. We need some clarity on what contribution the weaknesses of the testing and quarantine arrangements have made to this situation.

"We've also been calling for common sense improvements to tracking and reporting the virus, including the precise local breakdowns promised today, monitoring travellers' health, and transparency around how quickly tracers are catching up with people. This would have huge benefits."