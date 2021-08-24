New record breaking waiting times in Scotland’s A&Es

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today challenged the Health Secretary to “up his game”, as new statistics more record breaking waiting times in Scotland’s A&E departments.

Public Health Scotland data shows that during the week ending 15 August 2021, only 76% of people attending A&E were processed within the 4 hours target established by the SNP. This is the new lowest percentage since this publication began in February 2015, and amounted to 6,113 people waiting more than four hours.

The number of people waiting more than 8 hours to be processed was 1,050, more than double what it was ten weeks ago.

Commenting, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“This is exasperating. Week after week, statistics show the pressure our health service is under.

“They show record breaking waiting times. They show people waiting too long to get care and treatment. They show staff under unimaginable pressure, working in impossible conditions.

“And yet, the Health Secretary is conspicuously quiet. The NHS Recovery Plan remains nowhere to be seen. The Health Secretary needs to up his game.”

ENDS