Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

New record breaking A&E waiting times

Posted by Media Team | Updated

In the week beginning 3 October 2021 just 71.3% of those attending A&E were seen within the four hour target time. This is a new record low, and almost a 5% decrease from the week before.

7,212 people waited longer than four hours, which is a new high. 

In NHS Forth Valley, just 50.3% of patients were seen within the target time.

Commenting, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“These numbers are terrifying for staff and patients alike.

“The NHS has always been a safety net for anyone who needs it, but after years of poor workforce management, that net has huge holes in it. Undoubtedly, people will be slipping through.

“The health service isn’t just struggling it is being crippled by government mismanagement. There simply aren’t enough nurses available to prop hospitals up. There are thousands of vacancies, and the Health Secretary proposes recruiting just 200 from overseas.

“Those working through this are swamped, and have little reason to trust that this government will make things better. The SNP have been in charge of our health service for 14 years. This crisis is entirely of their making. There is nobody else to blame.

“The Health Secretary needs to find a way to get more boots on the ground, and every single NHS staffer needs to be given a reason to stay. Things are going to get much worse before they get better.”

