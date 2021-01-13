New NUS research reveals worried students getting a raw deal

Commenting on new figures from NUS Scotland showing that over two-thirds of student renters (71 per cent) are concerned about their ability to pay rent, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"Students have had a raw deal. With online learning continuing throughout February, many are stuck paying for student accommodation or private housing they can’t use. The Government should ensure these students are treated fairly and are supported with a proper rebate.

"Students have made huge sacrifices to keep others safe, they should not be punished financially for doing so.

"The Universities minister needs to take action this week to end the uncertainty and help students to plan their lives.”