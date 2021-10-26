Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

New lows reported in A&E

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scotland’s health service has reported yet another week of record breaking waiting times, with just 70.9% of people attending A&E seen within the SNP’s four hour target time.

NHS Forth Valley reported that just 46.9% of their patients were seen in that timeframe.

NHS Lanarkshire, who have been placed on the highest alert level last week and have been forced to cancel cancer procedures as a result, saw just 62.1% within four hours.

Commenting, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“These figures show that our NHS is genuinely in jeopardy. The SNP have sucked the life out of our public services.

“Record breaking waiting times might have been normalised by the SNP, but these number aren’t trivial. They show people who need critical health care services being put at risk. It’s a true scandal.  

“The Health Secretary cannot expect to muddle on and for the army to bail him out. If staff are to be convinced to stay, we need to see long term options on the table including an honest workforce management plan and a revised NHS Recovery Plan.

“In the meantime, the Health Secretary should spend a shift on the frontline so that he has a proper grip of the scale of problems faced.”

