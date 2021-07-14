New figures show Test and Protect suffered greater strain than previously thought

New figures published today by Public Health Scotland show Test and Protect was under greater strain than previously thought, as revised figures show that at one point almost half of contacts were waiting more than 48 hours to be interviewed.

Figures published last week indicated that in the week ending 4 July 37.3% of cases waited more than 48 hours between a case being logged and an individual being interviewed. The revised figure published today put this figure at 48.9%.

Commenting, Willie Rennie MSP said:

“The Scottish Government were caught off guard by rising case numbers, and Test and Protect couldn’t stand up against the tide of the third wave.

“These figures show just how unprepared the Scottish Government were. At one point almost half of contacts were left in the dark for more than 48 hours.

“The Health Secretary was forced to make last ditch attempts to recruit more staff to prop the system up. There was a failure in basic foresight, and should force questions about whether he really has a handle on this virus. Predictable problems shouldn’t be causing so much panic.

“We’re by no means out of the woods yet, and lives and livelihoods are still at risk. The vaccine rollout still has some way to go, and in the meantime safety nets like self-isolation and Test and Protect need to be working at maximum efficiency.”

