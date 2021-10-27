Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

New figures show clock is turning back on Scottish gender equality

Posted by Media Team | Updated

The Scottish Government’s Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) published today has confirmed that the Gender Pay Gap in Scotland increased between 2020 and 2021.

The survey states that “The Gender Pay Gap for all employees in Scotland has increased from 11.1 per cent in 2020 to 11.6 per cent in 2021.” 

Commenting, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“It’s distressing to see things getting worse and not better on gender equality in Scotland.

“The pandemic “turned back the clock” on gender equality and these figures prove it.

“Far too often, women are forced to sacrifice career progression for childcare responsibilities, because childcare costs effectively exclude parents from returning to work. That’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats have campaigned so avidly on this.

“Yet somehow, the latest figures showed the number of two-year-olds getting to use funded options decreased.  

“Economies built on inequality fail everyone. The Scottish Government must step up.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies