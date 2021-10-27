New figures show clock is turning back on Scottish gender equality

The Scottish Government’s Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) published today has confirmed that the Gender Pay Gap in Scotland increased between 2020 and 2021.

The survey states that “The Gender Pay Gap for all employees in Scotland has increased from 11.1 per cent in 2020 to 11.6 per cent in 2021.”

Commenting, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“It’s distressing to see things getting worse and not better on gender equality in Scotland.

“The pandemic “turned back the clock” on gender equality and these figures prove it.

“Far too often, women are forced to sacrifice career progression for childcare responsibilities, because childcare costs effectively exclude parents from returning to work. That’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats have campaigned so avidly on this.

“Yet somehow, the latest figures showed the number of two-year-olds getting to use funded options decreased.

“Economies built on inequality fail everyone. The Scottish Government must step up.”