New education analysis reveals gulf in attainment between richest and poorest

Commenting on new analysis from The Times which reveals that pupils from Scotland’s most affluent areas are more likely to leave school with five Highers than those from the poorest are to leave with one, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“What these figures really hammer home is that at all levels, the more affluent you are, the more likely you are to achieve in Scottish education.

“Scottish Government statistics released in February showed that the efforts to close the attainment gap were stalling even before the coronavirus hit.

“Ministers need to put a recovery plan in place to ensure that those from less affluent backgrounds do not fall even further behind because some currently don't have access to the same resources as their more affluent peers."