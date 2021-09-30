Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

New Covid ID regulations reveal "tinpot authoritarians" in the SNP

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP had today warned that the Scottish Government are preparing to expand the use of Covid ID cards in the future, with the government claiming there would be advantages in extending it to more sectors. 

His comments come after the Scottish Government finally published Covid ID card regulations and associated evidence papers late on 29th September. The regulations also require businesses to put together plans and renew them every six months.

The regulations will come into force at 05.00 on 1st October 2021.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"The list of people who will have access to your medical information is now you, your doctor and the ticket staff of venues you might want to enter in future. We are about to become the only country in Europe to introduce covid ID cards but not allow people to show a negative test or evidence of recent past infection instead.

"We are now less than 24 hours until these regulations come into force and we still don't have assessments of data security, equalities and privacy. This is tinpot authoritarianism and incompetence writ large.

"I feel sorry for the businesses who are expected to make heads or tails of this tangle of new rules. The sensible thing to do would be to tear up these guidelines and put the civil servants who wrote them to work on the ways we know tackle Covid-19 - testing, tracing and vaccinating.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies