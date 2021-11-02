New analysis shows quarter million operations lost to Covid

New Scottish Liberal Democrat analysis has shown that more than 250,000 scheduled operations have now been lost to the pandemic and the party has warned that the backlog is still growing as the “flimsy” NHS Recovery Plan fails to make an impact.

In September the number of operations conducted was still around 10,000 below pre-covid levels of NHS activity.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"These new statistics show the scale of covid's impact. In the region of 253,000 operations have now been lost to the pandemic. The loss of these procedures means people are in pain and can’t get on with life.

“The backlog is still growing because operations are still way below pre-covid levels.

“NHS staff have worked around the clock to protect people from the virus and navigate the fallout of botched workforce planning that has left so many departments dreadfully short of staff. They deserve better than the Scottish Government’s flimsy NHS Recovery Plan.

“We need a bigger range of treatment and rehab in local hospitals and a Patients' Commissioner to stand up for patients because the waits are daunting."