Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

New analysis shows 220,653 scheduled operations lost to Covid

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrats have accused the SNP of offering just words not action on NHS waiting lists.  Today the party warned of the “weight of work” that will be required to get the NHS back on track, as new analysis reveals 220,653 scheduled operations have been lost during the course of the pandemic.

Commenting, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie MSP said:

During the election, the SNP promised an NHS recovery plan and 10% more capacity, but the mountain of cancelled operations show it was all just words.

“Scotland’s NHS doesn’t just have a pandemic emergency but also an emergency for our health.

“These figures show the number of planned procedures that didn’t happen during the pandemic. Most of those will still need to happen, in one way or another, and that will be a huge challenge. Many who have had operations delayed will be living in pain and discomfort. But the work to see their problems fixed will now need to happen alongside the rest of the NHS’ day to day workload.

“Staff are shattered. The weight of work required to get Scotland’s health back on track is formidable. The Scottish Government need to give staff the space and the resources to get the health service back on track, without staff sacrificing their own health and wellbeing. A Patients’ Commissioner would also ensure that those who are suffering are advocated for.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies