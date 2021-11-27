Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

New analysis reveals ambulance service in its own blue light crisis

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called for an inquiry into avoidable emergency care deaths after new analysis of these life and death services was published for the first time. 

The Scottish Ambulance Service have announced that they are to provide weekly updates on unscheduled care incidents. 

It shows:

  • For purple incidents (the highest priority) the median response time is 7 minutes 32 seconds and the 90th percentile response time is 15 minutes 41 seconds 
  • For red incidents (second highest priority), the median response time is 8 minutes 40 seconds and the 90th percentile response time is 18 minutes 27 seconds
  • Turnaround times at hospitals have continued to worsen, as they have done consistently since 2014. The median turnaround time for ambulances at hospital now stands at 39 minutes. The 90th percentile waits have risen from 36 minutes in 2014, to 51 minutes pre-pandemic and now stand at 74 minutes.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: 

“The SNP continuously ignored the warnings ambulance staff made for years. We are now seeing the results of that neglect and it should trigger an inquiry into avoidable emergency care deaths.

“If the service were a patient, then blue lights would be flashing now. 

“The Health Secretary has often used the pandemic as an excuse but the former Chief Executive of NHS Scotland Paul Gray has said that a pressure cooker crisis was coming regardless of the pandemic.

“The Health Secretary should admit that he had previously underestimated the scale of the challenge and that the present NHS recovery plan is not up to scratch. 

“Staff are at their wits end coping not just with the pandemic but with the consequences of 14 years of SNP failure. 

“I have been calling for a Burnout Prevention Plan for NHS staff because many are on the brink. They have nursed us through the pandemic but in many cases at the cost of their own physical and mental health. Workloads are such that staff can’t take breaks and are being asked to take on too many extra shifts. 

“The government must ensure that if anyone is, unfortunately, in need of an ambulance because of a code red or purple, help will arrive fast. Swift action might be the difference between life and death.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies