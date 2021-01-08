Negative tests for travellers arrives after months of Lib Dem warnings

Commenting on confirmation from the Transport Secretary that a negative covid test will now be required before arriving in Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said;

"The requirement for negative covid tests before travelling to Scotland is arriving awfully late in the day.

"Dozens of countries have required tests either before or after flying for months and I have repeatedly pressed the Scottish government to do the same here.

"Six months ago, the public could accept that the capacity was not there. But this reluctance to act has undoubtedly allowed the virus to seed itself across Scotland."