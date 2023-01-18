Nearly 1 in 5 patients wait over 8 hours at A&E

Responding to new figures showing that last week only 57.3% of in Scotland's A&E departments were seen within the four-hour target time and 19.1% waited more than 8 hours, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton criticised the failure of Humza Yousaf's NHS recovery plans.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has estimated that long waits contributed to hundreds of avoidable deaths in 2022.



Alex Cole-Hamilton said:



"This last week in our A&E departments nearly 1 in 5 of all those who went had to wait over 8 hours to be seen. That is an appalling record for the Health Secretary.



“Despite this ongoing crisis, Humza Yousaf has opposed and voted down Scottish Liberal Democrat calls for a burnout prevention strategy, a staff assembly that puts their expertise to good use and an urgent inquiry into the avoidable deaths linked to the crisis in emergency care.



“Patients and staff have been consistently taken for granted by a Government and a Health Secretary that seem to be out of ideas. If Humza Yousaf can't reverse that trend, then he will have to go."