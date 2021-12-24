Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Nearly 14,000 households without a home last Christmas

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat housing spokesperson Paul McGarry has today demanded the SNP set out fresh plans to tackle homelessness, as research undertaken by the party revealed that there were 13,575 households in temporary accommodation last Christmas.

To tackle homelessness, Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for the Scottish Government to: 

  • Take forward the Housing First and Rapid Rehousing principles to end rough sleeping and homelessness, by providing both housing and other support services to individuals in need.  
  • Address the additional challenges for young homeless people with special pathways to link suitable jobs and training to housing.  
  • Bring forward new legislation which would strengthen the duties on public bodies to prevent homelessness.  
  • Offer help to renovate loans to bring derelict homes back into use.  
  • Build 60,000 affordable homes to help address homelessness, including 40,000 for social rent – a more ambitious target than the SNP/Green Government’s target.
  • Increase the number of homes constructed for social rent and re-establish social renting as a valid long-term option for people.    

Mr McGarry, who was made homeless himself at 16, said: 

“When most of us are settling down for a comfortable and secure Christmas, it is important to remember that thousands upon thousands of Scots are not so lucky. These figures show almost 14,000 households in temporary accommodation last Christmas. More will have been living on the streets or sofa-surfing.

“Living without a secure home takes a huge toll on people’s mental and physical health. It also sets back children’s development in a way that can leave them worse off for life.

“The rapid work to house people at the start of the pandemic showed what can be done when the political will is there.

“The SNP have had 14 years in charge and they have barely made a dent. It’s time to grasp the nettle and get to work building thousands more social homes across Scotland. It takes more than a roof to tackle homelessness, so this is also a reflection of failed policies on drugs, mental health and more besides.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies