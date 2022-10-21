NatWest letting down customers with 43 branch closures

Responding to the news that NatWest is to close 43 bank branches across the UK, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Ayr and Dundee, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"The cost-of-living emergency is causing more people to depend on cash as a way of budgeting.

"Our relationship with cash is changing but the UK is not ready to be a cashless society. Likewise there are many people who are not able to conduct all of their banking online.

"Lib Dems have consistently called on both the Scottish and UK governments to do more to find a solution to bank branch closures. We will continue to call for schemes like community banking hubs and for the Financial Conduct Authority to prevent banks from carrying out large scale closures, without first providing adequate alternatives."