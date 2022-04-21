Nationalists vote down Lib Dem proposals to tackle cost of living crisis

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today accused Scotland’s nationalist parties of hammering households after SNP and Green MSPs voted down a series of measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis including plans to cut rail fares, increase disability benefits, protect councils from having to raise council tax and introduce an emergency nationwide home insulation programme.

Speaking after the vote, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Scotland is facing the biggest fall in living standards since the fifties.

“The Scottish Government has an arsenal of tools to tackle this crisis but they are still sitting on the side-lines.

“Hiking rail fares and council tax will hammer households at the worst possible moment. In the case of the Green party this even means abandoning an explicit manifesto promise to discount fares by a third.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have set out a clear plan of action to cut bills for you and your family. I am disappointed that nationalist MSPs just to vote against those proposals today.”