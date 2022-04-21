Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Nationalists vote down Lib Dem proposals to tackle cost of living crisis

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today accused Scotland’s nationalist parties of hammering households after SNP and Green MSPs voted down a series of measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis including plans to cut rail fares, increase disability benefits, protect councils from having to raise council tax and introduce an emergency nationwide home insulation programme. 

Speaking after the vote, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: 

“Scotland is facing the biggest fall in living standards since the fifties. 

“The Scottish Government has an arsenal of tools to tackle this crisis but they are still sitting on the side-lines. 

“Hiking rail fares and council tax will hammer households at the worst possible moment. In the case of the Green party this even means abandoning an explicit manifesto promise to discount fares by a third. 

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have set out a clear plan of action to cut bills for you and your family. I am disappointed that nationalist MSPs just to vote against those proposals today.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies