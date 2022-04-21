Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Nationalists announce that even if ferries are further delayed or over budget no one will take responsibility

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie has today blasted the Scottish Government after they voted down proposals which would have required responsible ministers to resign if the delays or costs of lifeline ferries spiral even further. 

The delivery of the ferries is already running five years late and 2.5 times over budget.

Commenting on the vote, Mr Rennie said: 

“I think ministers should be out of office already for the delays, the secrecy and the cost but the First Minister thinks it’s not enough. 

“Boris Johnson is refusing to resign no matter how many partygate fines he gets but I didn’t think the moral backbone of Boris Johnson was the gold standard which the SNP aspired to. 

“These ferries are already four years late and 2.5 times over budget. Islanders have been without lifeline services and the reputation of a shipyard with a proud heritage has been trashed by terrible leadership. 

“Now the SNP and Greens have voted that even if the ferries are delayed further or costs increase again, still no one will take responsibility. 

“Taxpayers and islanders will take note of the Scottish Government’s behaviour ahead of the elections on 5th May.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies