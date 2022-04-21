Nationalists announce that even if ferries are further delayed or over budget no one will take responsibility

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie has today blasted the Scottish Government after they voted down proposals which would have required responsible ministers to resign if the delays or costs of lifeline ferries spiral even further.

The delivery of the ferries is already running five years late and 2.5 times over budget.

Commenting on the vote, Mr Rennie said:

“I think ministers should be out of office already for the delays, the secrecy and the cost but the First Minister thinks it’s not enough.

“Boris Johnson is refusing to resign no matter how many partygate fines he gets but I didn’t think the moral backbone of Boris Johnson was the gold standard which the SNP aspired to.

“These ferries are already four years late and 2.5 times over budget. Islanders have been without lifeline services and the reputation of a shipyard with a proud heritage has been trashed by terrible leadership.

“Now the SNP and Greens have voted that even if the ferries are delayed further or costs increase again, still no one will take responsibility.

“Taxpayers and islanders will take note of the Scottish Government’s behaviour ahead of the elections on 5th May.”