Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Nationalised ScotRail spend £130,000 on rail replacement taxis in just six months

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today revealed that more than £130,000 was spent on taxis
to replace cancelled or late rail services in the first six months since ScotRail was taken into
government hands.

A freedom of information request submitted by Scottish Liberal Democrats to ScotRail
revealed that the total amount paid to private taxi and hire vehicle services for replacing a
cancelled rail service between April and September 2022 was £137,309.91.

The single most expensive journey was a fare from Wick to Inverness calling at all stops in
between. The cost of this was £798.30.

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly said:

“This is an astonishing sum of money for newly nationalised ScotRail to have shelled out in
just six months.
“Even worse, it comes hot on the heels of the news that the service has racked up more
than £400,000 in payments to rail users for delays.
“This is money that should be available for cutting fares and updating trains, carriages and
stations.
“Commuters and rail users need a quality service that they can rely on if we are to tempt
people out of private cars. The Scottish Government must work with ScotRail to cut down
on their reliance on replacement transport services and deliver the rail service that
taxpayers and travellers pay for.
“Scottish Liberal Democrats are committed to delivering a public transport system that
works for all communities, for all ages, and for the climate. That’s why we want to see fares
cut, new options for two/three-day a week season tickets and for the government to work
with councils to explore new lines, particularly in areas where public transport links are
poor.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies