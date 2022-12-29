Nationalised ScotRail spend £130,000 on rail replacement taxis in just six months

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today revealed that more than £130,000 was spent on taxis

to replace cancelled or late rail services in the first six months since ScotRail was taken into

government hands.

A freedom of information request submitted by Scottish Liberal Democrats to ScotRail

revealed that the total amount paid to private taxi and hire vehicle services for replacing a

cancelled rail service between April and September 2022 was £137,309.91.



The single most expensive journey was a fare from Wick to Inverness calling at all stops in

between. The cost of this was £798.30.



Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly said:



“This is an astonishing sum of money for newly nationalised ScotRail to have shelled out in

just six months.

“Even worse, it comes hot on the heels of the news that the service has racked up more

than £400,000 in payments to rail users for delays.

“This is money that should be available for cutting fares and updating trains, carriages and

stations.

“Commuters and rail users need a quality service that they can rely on if we are to tempt

people out of private cars. The Scottish Government must work with ScotRail to cut down

on their reliance on replacement transport services and deliver the rail service that

taxpayers and travellers pay for.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are committed to delivering a public transport system that

works for all communities, for all ages, and for the climate. That’s why we want to see fares

cut, new options for two/three-day a week season tickets and for the government to work

with councils to explore new lines, particularly in areas where public transport links are

poor.”