Nationalised ScotRail shells out £400,000 on delay repay payments in six months

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today revealed that in its first six months the newly nationalised ScotRail franchise paid out more than £400,000 in delay repay payments.

In the first six months of the 2022/23 financial year the total amount paid out was £406,686.40

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly said:

“The Scottish Government took the rail contract away from Abellio because thousands of trains were regularly running late.

“In its first six month back in government hands, the service has racked up more than £400,000 in payments to rail users for delays and that’s only those who go through the process of applying for a refund. There may be many thousands more who have been similarly inconvenienced but not claimed.

“The Scottish Government need to tell taxpayers how much money has been set aside to meet delay repay payments and when they think they will have this under control. Ministers are now directly responsible for the service that commuters and tourists get on our railway but so far they seem to be taking a hands off approach

“Commuters and rail users need a service that they can rely on if we are to tempt people out of private cars. For the good of the planet the Government must ensure that all services are running once more and that the trains are arriving on time.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are committed to delivering a public transport system that works for all communities, for all ages, and for the climate. That’s why we want to see fares cut, new options for two/three-day a week season tickets and for the government to work with councils to explore new lines, particularly in areas where public transport links are poor.”