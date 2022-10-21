MSP for Shetland Beatrice Wishart speaks on island outage

Responding to the cutting of the subsea cable connecting Shetland to mainland Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP for Shetland Beatrice Wishart said:

“I want to begin by expressing my gratitude to all the engineers and emergency services who have stepped up so quickly to try and resolve this disruption and reassure residents.

“My constituents are understandably concerned by the news this morning. There is an extremely limited telephone and broadband service, which has huge repercussions for families and businesses across the islands.

“I am in limited contact with the Scottish Government to keep me updated on what can be done to resolve the incident as swiftly as possible.

“This kind of disruption points to the fundamental vulnerability of our current island infrastructure. We need long-term changes to create a resilient service that can guarantee residents connectivity, reliability and safety.”