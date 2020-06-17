Most deprived areas must not be left behind in coronavirus response

Responding to new figures from the National Records of Scotland which show that people living in Scotland's most deprived areas are twice as likely to die of Covid-19 as those in the least deprived areas, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“This pandemic is having a severe and disproportionate impact on those in Scotland’s most deprived areas.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have continually pressed for an expansion of testing so that people know that they will be able to come forward and get tested, as well as local breakdowns in order to get a clear picture of where the virus is and how it is moving through the population.

“The Scottish Government must provide this local data and work to ensure that those in Scotland’s most deprived areas are not left behind.”