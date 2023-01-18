Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

More than 50,000 hospital stays for sepsis patients

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton has today praised health service staff and urged the Government to properly resource health boards as new figures showed more than 50,000 hospital stays for sepsis patients.

Analysis of five years of Public Health Scotland figures by Scottish Liberal Democrats shows that:

  • Between April 2016 and March 2021, there have been 52,545 continuous inpatient stays for sepsis. Case numbers increased significantly between 2016/17 and 2019/20 before falling back slightly in provisional 2020/21 figures.
  • 835,314 days have been spent in hospital by patients with sepsis in just five years, an average of 15.9 days per stay.  

Sepsis occurs when the body responds poorly to a bacterial infection and attacks its own tissue and organs. Symptoms include a high or abnormally low temperature, fast heart rate and rapid breathing. Deterioration can be rapid, and if it is not detected early, can lead to multi-organ system failure and death.

The Global Burden of Disease Report (GBDR) on sepsis, published in January 2020, estimates there were 48.9 million cases in 2017, and 11 million deaths, across 195 countries and territories, making it a bigger killer than cancer.  

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:  

“By some estimates sepsis is now a bigger killer globally than cancer and these figures show that before the pandemic, the number of patients requiring a hospital stay was on the rise.  

“The government has taken some sensible steps in terms of running public information campaigns and boosting public awareness but the reality is that ultimately it is NHS staff who must be at the top of their game to tackle this killer condition.  

“Staff are working incredibly hard to ensure that we remain safe and healthy, but they are doing it with one hand tied behind their back. No wonder they are reporting being run off their feet, as stubborn and persistent vacancies take their toll.  

“Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf have had years to get on top of the myriad crises facing our health service.

“The SNP must take responsibility for the staffing crisis and ensure that health boards are properly resourced to deal with the challenges they face or the risk is that conditions like sepsis will continue to take a bitter toll.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies