More than 125,000 flytipping reports but only 12 make it to prosecutors

Scottish Liberal Democrat environment spokesperson Molly Nolan has condemned the behaviour of people who dispose of their waste illegally and called for them to “face the full force of the law”.

It comes after a research by Scottish Liberal Democrats revealed that 127,625 reports of flytipping were flagged to local authorities in the past two years, but only 12 were referred to the Procurator Fiscal.

Freedom of information requests submitted by Scottish Liberal Democrats also reveal:

There was an increase in flytipping reports during 2020, reaching a peak of 6,994 reports in July;

Glasgow City Council reported the highest number of incidents with 44,190;

Only three of the local authorities had passed cases to the Procurator Fiscal.

Environment spokesperson and candidate for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross, Molly Nolan said:

“From remote beauty spots to busy cities, flytipping is a widespread issue, and it needs to be addressed.

“With refuse collections disrupted and tips closed for long stretches, there has clearly been an increase in incidents since the pandemic hit. Just at the moment where many of us gained a fresh appreciation for nature and our local environment, it was disheartening to see such carelessness towards it.

“Flytipping is destructive and can prove catastrophic for animals, plants and soil.

“We need to see local authorities using the powers at their disposal to clamp down on this disgusting behaviour and ensure that repeat offenders especially feel the full force of the law. The next Scottish Government will need to look again at whether the existing penalty is a strong enough deterrent."

