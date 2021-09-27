More cash for treatment must accompany efforts to destigmatise mental health

Responding to the Scottish Government announcing £1m per year to eliminate the stigma around mental health, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“Reducing stigma while completely failing to resource the care and treatment that people who struggle need is yet another example of the SNP’s half-hearted work to improve Scotland’s mental health.

“Hundreds of millions of pounds worth of additional mental health spending will be required to end year long waits for treatment and finally put mental health care on the same footing as physical health care. Unfortunately the SNP's recent NHS recovery plan continues to treat mental health care as a second class service so the omens are not good.

“With so many children and adults still having to wait over a year for treatment, we need proper investment in services and a comprehensive plan to increase the workforce.”