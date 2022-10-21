Months have passed but still no timeline for action over flammable Sick Kids Hospital cladding

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and MSP for Edinburgh Western, Alex Cole-Hamilton has today revealed that there is still no date or timetable in place for removing flammable aluminium cladding from the Edinburgh Sick Kids hospital.

In April, Mr Cole-Hamilton wrote to the Health Secretary to call for clarity about the safety of the cladding used on the Royal Hospital for Sick Children and Young People in and for immediate action to make sure the building is safe after it was revealed that parts of the hospital are covered in an Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) similar to that used on Grenfell tower.

NHS Lothian has carried out safety checks and maintain that the hospital is safe. However, a document given to the leadership at NHS Lothian in January stated that the building did not meet safety standards, mainly due to incorrect spacing between the cavity barriers. The Government has acknowledged the safety issues and said it expects ‘a programme of work is being developed’.

However in response to a parliamentary question from Mr Cole-Hamilton following up on the issue, the Scottish Government confirmed that as of 29 August 2022, there is still no date or timetable for the remediation work to take place.

In response to an enquiry from The Scotsman, Jim Crombie, Deputy Chief Executive of NHS Lothian said:

“To address space cavity recommendation, NHS Lothian received an initial work proposal from IHSL and detailed planning is currently underway with them as the building’s owner to undertake the works safely with minimum service disruption on a live hospital site. Works are anticipated to start next year, to avoid any adverse weather conditions.”

Responding, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"Patients and staff were understandably concerned to hear that the cladding at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children was potentially flammable and that cavity barriers were not correctly installed. This is just the latest in a long line of building defects affecting this facility.

“The images of Grenfell Tower will linger long in the memory so to discover that a similar cladding is on the walls of one of our children’s hospitals was obviously very troubling.

“Health bosses are now suggesting that it will be sometime next year before action is taken. I think every patient, parent and staff member would have expected the government and NHS Lothian to act with more haste.”