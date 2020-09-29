Momentum building behind support for students

Responding to the announcement from St Andrews University that students will be allowed to quit halls of residence and avoid paying the full year’s rent if they wish to move home, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"This is a generous and sensible position from St Andrews.

"While some universities may feel able to make offers like this, there are no guarantees that other institutions are in the same boat.

"Students need an approach that is consistent and comprehensive. They should not have to rely on individual universities acting unilaterally.

"Ultimately the Scottish Government need to step up and support all further education institutions to do the right thing."