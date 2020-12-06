Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Ministers must show they have a long term plan to prevent third wave

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called on the Health Secretary to publish a detailed vaccination plan setting out the steps that will be taken between now and the summer and to warn that unless government communication is crystal clear, there is the risk of a third wave of the virus, even as the vaccine is distributed. 

The first Scots are to get the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday 8th December but a COVID-19 vaccination delivery plan, discussed at Cabinet on 1st December is still yet to be published. 

Mr Rennie said: 

“The first doses of this game changing vaccine are being delivered on Tuesday but the Scottish Government still haven’t published the COVID-19 vaccination delivery plan. 

“Ministers kept their cards close to their chest over care home testing, testing of students and the set-up of test and protect. The result was that each of these systems had major flaws which could have been avoided. The Scottish Government need to publish this plan now and allow it to be properly scrutinised and flaws rectified. 

“We have already seen confusion this week over whether the plan is to complete the vaccination program by spring, or whether that is just the first wave. This ambiguity needs to be stamped out. If the government is asking for months more of sacrifices, they need to be crystal clear about what the plan is and when people can expect to get their lives back on track if everyone plays their part. 

“In particular we need to know at what point will enough people have been vaccinated for businesses to reopen and normal social interactions to return. If ministers do not communicate this clearly, there is a huge risk that people will relax before the danger has truly passed. A third wave of deaths coming just as the vaccine is distributed would be a tough cross to bear. 

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to work constructively to inform the public and scrutinise the Scottish Government’s proposals as we have done throughout this pandemic.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies