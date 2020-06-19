Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Ministers must put in place mental health recovery plan

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called for a mental health recovery plan.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that waiting time statistics for CAMHS services in the year up to the start of lockdown showed a record 1,253 children waiting over a year for treatment.

Mr Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"We know how bad the situation was at the outset of this crisis but experts are warning of a fresh avalanche of need for these services.

"We know how damaging grief, loss of contact and disruption on this scale can be.

"Ministers need a plan for the recovery of CAMHS services that can meet existing and heightened demand.

"They also need to set out what will change because we are three years into the existing strategy and more children than ever before are waiting over a year."

