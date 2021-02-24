Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Ministers must not sell Prestwick for £2 and claim it's a profit

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the news that a preferred bidder has been appointed for Prestwick airport, transport spokesperson and lead list candidate for Glasgow, Carole Ford said:

"I hope that the new owners can rejuvenate the airport and ensure that it escapes its controversial reliance on the US military for custom.

"Having bought the airport for a pound, it is not good enough for ministers to sell for £2 and call that a profit. Prestwick airport has been kept alive with more than £43m of taxpayer's cash, the Transport Secretary needs to be transparent about how much of that investment will be repaid.

"Too often scrutiny of the airport's finances has been met with evasion. The public deserve a proper accounting from the Transport Secretary."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies