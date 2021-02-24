Ministers must not sell Prestwick for £2 and claim it's a profit

Commenting on the news that a preferred bidder has been appointed for Prestwick airport, transport spokesperson and lead list candidate for Glasgow, Carole Ford said:

"I hope that the new owners can rejuvenate the airport and ensure that it escapes its controversial reliance on the US military for custom.

"Having bought the airport for a pound, it is not good enough for ministers to sell for £2 and call that a profit. Prestwick airport has been kept alive with more than £43m of taxpayer's cash, the Transport Secretary needs to be transparent about how much of that investment will be repaid.

"Too often scrutiny of the airport's finances has been met with evasion. The public deserve a proper accounting from the Transport Secretary."