Ministers must join the dots to fix vaccination program

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today said that ministers must join up the dots to fix holes in the vaccination program.

His comments come after he raised concerns among residents of Muirhouse who are currently being directed to take two buses to a mass vaccination centre in the middle of Edinburgh, while residents of nearby Blackhall and Davidson's Mains are vaccinated at Pennywell All Care which sits within the boundaries of Muirhouse.

Commenting after he raised the issue with the First Minister, Willie Rennie said:

"To speed up the rollout of the vaccinate we need to make getting the jab as accessible as possible. That means joining the dots and fixing the holes in the vaccination program.

"GPs had asked for a vaccination hub to be located where it would be easier for more deprived and higher risk patients to access. Instead these patients are facing two bus journeys each way to the centre of Edinburgh while residents of Blackhall get their jabs in Muirhouse. 

"NHS Lothian say the practice is not down to them and GPs are now very concerned that this will have a significant impact on uptake.

"This is just another example of how GPs know their neighbourhoods best. The Scottish Government need to put this expertise to good use and stop dictating everything from the centre."

ENDS

Scottish Liberal Democrats

