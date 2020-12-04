Ministers must be transparent about vaccine timeline and distribution

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today said that ministers must realise that their words carry weight after the Health Secretary revised her previous timetable that the vaccine could be distributed by spring next year.

The Health Secretary said on 19th November that she hoped it would “take from December to spring next year to complete in full.”

However, during today's statement she said: “On the basis that we receive the vaccine supply that we expect, when we expect it, we should be able to vaccinate the first phase by spring of next year. The rest of the adult population will follow as quickly as possible.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"A fortnight ago the Health Secretary was saying that by spring the vaccination program might be complete. Today she suggests it may only be phase one that will be done by then.

"This vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel after months of upheaval but we are not back to normality yet. If ministers want the public to keep making sacrifices they have to be open and transparent about the challenges that remain ahead of us, especially in light of the chaotic flu vaccine distribution and the difficulties in getting test and protect off the ground.

"We are all willing the Scottish Government to succeed but for that to happen ministers need to realise that their words and timelines carry weight. Ministers need to be honest with the public and it's important that government communication is crystal clear going forward.”