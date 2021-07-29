Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Ministers ignoring staff has led to air traffic control strikes

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart had today voiced her despair at Scottish Ministers for allowing the long-anticipated Prospect strike to go ahead at Sumburgh, Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall and Stornoway today.  

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) staff took industrial action over plans to move air traffic control (ATC) to Inverness. Plans would see ATC centralised and jobs moved away from local economies. An independent report carried out for the Prospect Union estimated £18million would be taken away from island communities if implemented. 

Last week Ms Wishart asked Scottish Ministers to think again on ATC plans. That followed a response Ms Wishart received to a Parliamentary Question revealing that the Scottish Government have not discussed the Island Communities Impact Assessment on HIAL’s Air Traffic Management 2030 Strategy (ATMS). 

Beatrice Wishart MSP said: 

“It is extremely disappointing that Scottish Ministers have ignored the strong feeling of HIAL staff. This could all have been avoided if the Scottish Government hadn’t been so inflexible. 

“Ministers haven’t been serious enough to discuss the plan’s impact on island communities.  

“Ministers must stop the current plans now and think again.” 

ENDS 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies