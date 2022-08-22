Minister repeats debunked figures on cost-of-living support

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today called for business minister Ivan McKee to apologise after he repeatedly claimed that the Scottish Government had provided £3bn in cost-of-living support, a figure which has been comprehensively dismantled by experts.

In an article published on 29 July, the independent Scottish Parliament information centre (SPICe) criticised the government for including a host of measures which long pre-date the current crisis in a list of actions it was taking to tackle the present cost-of-living crisis.

The SPICe briefing note states that: “a list of measures announced specifically in response to the current increase in inflation would be quite a bit shorter” and notes that the value of measures introduced since October 2021 is actually £490m, less than a sixth of the Scottish Government’s claimed £3bn.

John Ferry said:

"Ivan McKee tells us he has a background in business, so he should at least have some understanding of the importance of accurate accounting.

"Some of the policies that they included to pad out this now debunked figure date back to days of the Lib-Lab coalition.

"The minister should apologise and withdraw his claims.

“This SNP/Green government is not doing nearly enough to tackle soaring energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis. We need to get more money to families and kickstart an emergency insulation programme to bring down energy bills. Scottish Liberal Democrats have already proposed a plan to do this, while the SNP-Green administration has done nothing but seek to use the crisis for yet more constitutional sabre rattling.””