Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Minister repeats debunked figures on cost-of-living support

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today called for business minister Ivan McKee to apologise after he repeatedly claimed that the Scottish Government had provided £3bn in cost-of-living support, a figure which has been comprehensively dismantled by experts.

In an article published on 29 July, the independent Scottish Parliament information centre (SPICe) criticised the government for including a host of measures which long pre-date the current crisis in a list of actions it was taking to tackle the present cost-of-living crisis.

The SPICe briefing note states that: “a list of measures announced specifically in response to the current increase in inflation would be quite a bit shorter” and notes that the value of measures introduced since October 2021 is actually £490m, less than a sixth of the Scottish Government’s claimed £3bn.

John Ferry said:

"Ivan McKee tells us he has a background in business, so he should at least have some understanding of the importance of accurate accounting.

"Some of the policies that they included to pad out this now debunked figure date back to days of the Lib-Lab coalition.

"The minister should apologise and withdraw his claims.

“This SNP/Green government is not doing nearly enough to tackle soaring energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis. We need to get more money to families and kickstart an emergency insulation programme to bring down energy bills. Scottish Liberal Democrats have already proposed a plan to do this, while the SNP-Green administration has done nothing but seek to use the crisis for yet more constitutional sabre rattling.””

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies