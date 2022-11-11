Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Minister refuses to confirm she would swim in Loch Leven amid sewage concerns

Posted by Media Team

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP asked environment minister, Màiri McAllan, whether she “would be comfortable going for a swim in Loch Leven,” following a Liberal Democrat enquiry which found that untreated sewage is being poured into the quadruply protected environmental site.  

In the Scottish Parliament, Mr Cole-Hamilton asked: 

“At my members’ debate last week, at which the minister was present, I highlighted the issue of raw sewage, sanitary towels and wet wipes being routinely discharged into Scotland’s waterways.  

“We know that in 2020 that happened at least 12,000 times. But as Scottish Water only monitor 3% of releases or spills the actual figure is likely to be exponentially higher. It’s even happening at 49 of 87 designated bathing waters, including Loch Leven, which has four layers of environmental protection. 

“When I raised this with the minister last week, she said that SEPA, in her words, “found no evidence of sewage debris or pollution in the watercourse before it entered Loch Leven.” 

“So, can I ask the minister, would she be comfortable going for a swim in Loch Leven?” 

Ms McAllan refused to confirm or deny that she would be comfortable swimming in the loch.  

Within her reply, Ms McAllan said:  

“I would love to have the time to go for a swim in Loch Leven. 

"SEPA inspected the location and found no evidence of sewage debris or pollution in the watercourse before it entered Loch Leven.” 

However, during Mr Cole-Hamilton's members' debate on sewage and Scotland’s waters on 26th October, Ms McAllan clarified that she did not believe that, “there wasn’t an incident” at Loch Leven.  

