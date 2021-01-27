Minister must reassure students over campus return

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP has today said that Richard Lochhead must reassure students that their concerns are being listened to at the highest level after he told the education committee that discussions about when university and college students could return to campus were "above my pay grade".

In response to a question on when students would return to campus, the Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science told the committee: "that's obviously a huge question, it's probably above my pay grade as to when university and college students can return to campus. At the moment we're clearly in a challenging situation.

Ms Wishart said:

"If Richard Lochhead says that details of students returning to campus are above his paygrade, imagine how students themselves must feel."

"Students want to do the right thing but many remain in the dark about accessing learning materials left in term-time accommodation and on the hook for problems in properties that they are not allowed to attend. They need urgent answers.

“With online learning set to continue throughout February and many stuck paying for student accommodation or private housing they can’t use, the Government should ensure these students are treated fairly and are supported with a proper rebate."

ENDS