Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Minister must reassure students over campus return

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP has today said that Richard Lochhead must reassure students that their concerns are being listened to at the highest level after he told the education committee that discussions about when university and college students could return to campus were "above my pay grade". 

In response to a question on when students would return to campus, the Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science told the committee: "that's obviously a huge question, it's probably above my pay grade as to when university and college students can return to campus. At the moment we're clearly in a challenging situation.

Ms Wishart said: 

"If Richard Lochhead says that details of students returning to campus are above his paygrade, imagine how students themselves must feel." 

"Students want to do the right thing but many remain in the dark about accessing learning materials left in term-time accommodation and on the hook for problems in properties that they are not allowed to attend. They need urgent answers.

“With online learning set to continue throughout February and many stuck paying for student accommodation or private housing they can’t use, the Government should ensure these students are treated fairly and are supported with a proper rebate."

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies