Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Minister for older people owes a grovelling apology

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today called for the Minister for older people to issue a grovelling apology after research from the party revealed that between March 2020 and January 2021, the minister made no physical or virtual visits to care homes and had attended just one meeting with care home staff, relatives or industry representatives.

Scot Lib Dem older people's spokesperson Rosemary Bruce said:

“The past year has been impossibly difficult for care home residents and their families. These people are at the height of vulnerability and as a result they have been, and continue to be, some of the most isolated in our communities.

“There has been a perpetual maze of new public health advice and guidance, and the constant strain of balancing the risk of COVID-19 against loneliness for both the residents and their families. Many have been shunted between homes and hospitals and deprived of access to their families. Comforts have been few and far between.

“A Minister for Older People should have been a reassuring presence. Instead, she has been completely absent. The only engagement she has had with care home residents, their families and the industry as a whole is being a passenger in someone else's meeting.

"Christina McKelvie owes care home residents and their families a grovelling apology."

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies