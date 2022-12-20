Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Minister can’t explain why he kept Tata legal threat hidden from Parliament

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP has today criticised the Business Minister Ivan McKee for “providing inadequate answers like a stuck record,” after he refused to explain why he had told Parliament that Tata Steel were reflecting on their position around the Dalzell steelworks deal when the company were in fact already threatening legal action.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon, Willie Rennie asked Ivan McKee why, when the government received a letter from Tata Steel on 14th December 2021 which set out the company’s willingness to initiate court action against the government, he chose not to tell Parliament about it in a high-profile ministerial statement the next day.

Speaking after the exchange, Mr Rennie said: 

"TATA warned the Scottish Government it would be prepared to take it to court but the Minister refused to inform parliament about this very serious issue.

“Instead, the very next day Ivan McKee announced to Parliament that TATA were taking time to consider the situation. He was not being straight with MSPs then and is still refusing to answer questions about it now.

“This makes a mockery of the parliament that Mr McKee claims to cherish. It also further undermines the government's reputation on business and the economy. 

"Rather than repeating previous, inadequate answers like a stuck record, the government should be straight with the parliament."

