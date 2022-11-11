Minister announces he will overrule Patrick Harvie on solar power development

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie has today encouraged the Scottish Government to press ahead with plans to reform permitted development rules which would make it easier for businesses to install solar panels.

In October, Green minister Patrick Harvie wrote to Mr Rennie confirming that there were no plans to raise limits on the size of solar power projects eligible for business rates relief.

However, in response to a question from Mr Rennie in the Scottish Parliament today, Minister for Public Finance Tom Arthur announced that reform of permitted development rules for renewables will now take place in the new year.

Commenting on the exchange, Mr Rennie said:

"I have been campaigning on this issue for some time so I am glad that the minister is going to overrule his Green colleague and remove this unnecessary blockage to the development of Scottish solar power.

"It was bizarre to see a Green minister standing in the way of measures to increase Scotland's energy independence.

"Every solar panel installed on a building in Scotland is a blow struck against Vladimir Putin’s fossil fuel blackmail.

“Raising the cap on rates relief for solar developments is a common-sense measure that could help businesses to bring down costs. With a tough winter ahead for businesses, ministers must press ahead with delivering these long overdue reforms."