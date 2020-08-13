Millions of EU citizens must be given right to stay

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to grant EU citizens the automatic right to stay in the UK, with the physical proof they need, as new Home Office figures reveal thousands are being refused and millions are still awaiting a final decision.

The latest EU Settlement Scheme statistics, published this morning, reveal 4,600 people have been refused Settled Status, while 1,475,500 have only been granted temporary ‘Pre-Settled Status’ and 212,400 are still waiting for a decision.



Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:



“For far too long, millions of EU citizens in the UK have been living under a cloud of uncertainty. Boris Johnson cannot be allowed to continue to break his promise to them.



“With so many people being refused Settled Status, granted only temporary ‘Pre-Settled Status’ or still waiting for a decision, it's clear that this Conservative Government’s scheme is anything but automatic.



“And without physical proof of their rights, EU citizens will be at the mercy of the Conservatives’ Hostile Environment. They must not become the victims of a new Windrush-style scandal.



“That is why Liberal Democrats have called for EU citizens to be given the automatic right to stay in the UK, with the physical proof they need.”