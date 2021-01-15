Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Menzies Campbell responds to Lockerbie appeal dismissal

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the news that a third appeal by the family of Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi has been rejected by judges at the High Court, former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Menzies Campbell said:

"Throughout this long and drawn-out process there has been criticism of the judges behind the original verdict. They are unable to speak for themselves but today's decision vindicates the decision they took.

“It is often forgotten that the trial judge’s verdict was discriminating and that they acquitted the co-accused.

“There must be doubt that the Supreme Court will entertain a further appeal since jurisdiction over criminal law rests exclusively with the High Court in Scotland.

“We may not have heard the last about responsibility for the terrible events of Lockerbie but this chapter now seems to have been closed.”

