Mental health treatment target is missed for more kids

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today pressed the First Minister over mental health support for children, as he revealed that in the past year the number of children for whom the mental health treatment target was missed, has risen from 1 in 5 to 1 in 3.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“When Humza Yousaf launched the NHS Recovery Plan last year, the mental health treatment target was missed for 1 in 5 children. It’s now 1 in 3.

“Young people are battling the long shadow of lockdown and the rising cost of living. Nicola Sturgeon has tried to convince this chamber of progress but £38m has just been removed from this year’s mental health budget.

“That’s money that could have cut waiting times, trained staff and put more counsellors in schools. But that cut will lead to more delays

“Presiding Officer, you only get one childhood, and waiting month, after month, after month for help can shatter those formative years.

“The NHS Recovery Plan promised the eradication of mental health waiting lists by March. That is barely 100 days away.

“If that target is missed, will the First Minister continue to stand by this beleaguered Health Secretary?”