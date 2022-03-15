Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Mental health target missed for 30% of children

Posted by Media Team

Responding to new mental health waiting times statistics for the end of 2021 showing 1,880 children and 4,509 adults waiting more than year for treatment, with performance against the 18-week waiting time dropping for both children and adults, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented: 

"The Government have continually promised that CAHMS waiting lists will be cleared by March 2023. Yet today’s figures give us little hope that this promise will be kept, with 30% of children still waiting longer than 18 weeks.  

"The 18 week standard has never been met by this Government and it is clear that we need a new hope for health. We need a detailed timeline to clear CAMHS waiting lists backed up with fresh funds for mental health services and more local and accessible services and practitioners. 

"Scottish Liberal Democrats led the Parliament in declaring a mental health crisis, against the wishes of the government, and secured £120 million more for mental health last year. Today’s figures highlight that we need to do so much more to ensure everyone in Scotland gets the support they need.” 

