Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Mental health must be first priority of the recovery

Posted by Media Team | Updated

As restrictions ease today and Scotland starts to reopen, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has warned of “a mountain of delays” for mental health treatment and called for action on mental health to be the first priority of the recovery. 

Using a campaign visit to a hairdresser to launch his Party’s mental health recovery plan, Mr Rennie pointed to official statistics from Public Health Scotland which show a record 1,892 children and 5,452 adults waiting more than a year for mental health treatment.

Mr Rennie declared his Party will “refresh Scotland’s mental health strategy” on “day one after the election.” It comes after the Scottish Parliament officially recognised there was a mental health crisis in a Holyrood debate brought by the Liberal Democrats. 

Due to rising concerns, the Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC) called for dramatically increased investment in mental health. The Scottish Liberal Democrats secured £120m increase in the budget for mental health and now want to go further.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat’s recovery plan for mental health proposes to:

  • Offer new parents greater access to mental health services, including ensuring the current post-natal six-week check has support from a GP and Health Visitor with specific training on maternal mental health.
  • Work with businesses and organisations towards an ambition of having a mental health first aider in every workplace, capable of providing peer support and identifying signs of ill health among colleagues.
  • Double the number of specialist psychiatrists in training for young people by offering £5,000 grants to students undertaking courses, enabling a wider range of people from diverse backgrounds are able to train.
  • Increase the number of mental health professionals working at GP practices to help meet demand and improve access and provide more walk-in services at mental health emergency centres.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“For too long, vulnerable people have been subjected to harrowing long waits for mental health treatment. It is impossible to imagine just how hard it must be. Despite the warnings, the pandemic has left a mountain of delays.

"As Scotland begins to reopen, we desperately need to put the recovery first and invest in mental health services. Our NHS staff do an incredible job. People deserve a government that gets behind them and puts mental health at the top of the agenda.

"There is no issue as important to Liberal Democrats as this. On day one after the election, we will refresh the mental health strategy in line with our mental health recovery plan and the £120m we have already secured.

“For people in need or for families in the depth of worry about a loved one, mental health must be taken as seriously as physical health in the next Parliament.”

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies