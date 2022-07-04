Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

McLaren: Bitter constitutional politics hold farmers back

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson Claire McLaren has today called for greater collaboration between farming ministers north and south of the border, warning that bitter constitutional squabbles hold farmers back.

On a visit to the Royal Highland Show last week, Cllr McLaren met with farming representatives to discuss issues including agricultural disputes between the Scottish and UK governments, the adverse impact of the Ukraine war and Brexit. These have led to spiralling costs of food, fuel and fertiliser.

Post Brexit, the UK government is responsible for the administration of 91% of agricultural payments to Scottish farmers. Ms McLaren is now encouraging the Scottish Government and UK farming ministers to work with each other more closely and deliver support for farmers at this difficult time.

Ms McLaren said:

“Having lived my entire life at the heart of the agricultural community, I know that this is an industry which is balancing on a cliff edge.  

“In my discussions with Scottish farmers over the past few weeks, it is clear to me that many of them are already reducing stock numbers over concerns around the cost of feeding. This has the potential to harm food supply and jeopardize the flow of quality Scottish food.

“Brexit and the war in Ukraine have exposed supply chain vulnerabilities, highlighting the need for stronger food security provisions.  

“Nicola Sturgeon used last week’s Highland Show to make the bizarre claim that breaking up the UK would aid Scottish farming. Instead, that would put fresh barriers between Scottish produce and markets across the rest of the UK.

“Both Scottish and UK governments need to focus their efforts on getting farmers help right now. Farming communities have been let down by two governing parties which relish in bickering, rather than collaborating.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to press for robust and realistic policies that will deliver vital support for farming communities across Scotland, such as an immediate reduction in fuel duty and prioritising food security when formulating agricultural policy.

“Scottish and UK ministers must put an end to their bitter constitutional squabbling and back British farmers.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies