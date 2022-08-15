Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

McArthur: Water shortages are being recklessly ignored by SNP/Green government

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the climate crisis Liam McArthur MSP has today called for stronger measures to tackle water shortages in Scotland after the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) announced that at least five areas in Scotland are at risk of water shortages, while another area is at the highest level of scarcity. 

Mr McArthur's comments come as Scottish Liberal Democrats set out a series of proposals to tackle the climate emergency and improve Scotland's natural environment. 

In July, SEPA graded the Tweed area, the Ythan, Dee and Don, the Firth of Forth, Firth of Tay, and the Almond and Tyne at a moderate level of scarcity. At the beginning of August, SEPA gave mid and north Fife a significant scarcity grading. 

Moderate scarcity is the second highest level of scarcity after significant scarcity, according to the five SEPA grades. The moderate grade advises industries to reduce the amount of water they take, stagger use with others nearby or switch to other suppliers. Significant scarcity means farmers with licences to pump water onto crops could have them suspended, if approved by the Scottish Government.  

In January 2022, the east of Scotland experienced its driest January since 1940. It also experienced lower than average spring and summer rainfall.  SEPA water resources specialist Michael Wann recently warned: "The water shortages are becoming more serious. We've had a number of dry years recently and with climate change, we do expect that to be more frequent and more severe in the coming years." 

In southern and eastern Scotland, some reservoirs are being topped up from alternative water sources so that supplies do not run out for local homes. The south of England and parts of Wales are currently facing a hosepipe ban.

Responding to these warnings, Mr McArthur said:

“This is disturbing evidence of the climate crisis affecting Scotland right here, right now. Every day, we are witnessing more examples of the toll climate change is taking.   

“Water is, perhaps, our single most important natural resource, so these scarcities affect everyone, from households to larger businesses, from distilleries to farms. 

"Tackling the climate emergency should be one of the top items on the Scottish Government's to-do list, but instead their attention is on breaking up the UK. 

"Even worse, Scotland’s so-called “green” party are suggesting that they too could fight the next election on the sole issue of independence. 

“The SNP and Greens can talk all they want about Scottish resources, but they are recklessly ignoring the fact that shortages like this are eroding those very resources. 

“What we need is a committed government which can take serious action now.   

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will bring renewed focus to the environment. That starts with readjusting our priorities and listening to environmental experts, including SEPA, to understand how we can make Scotland more flexible and resilient with its water supply.”  

