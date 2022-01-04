Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

McArthur urges government to take off brakes on electric vehicle loan scheme

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat climate emergency spokesperson Liam McArthur has today urged the Scottish Government to “take off the brakes” and expand a scheme to offer zero interest loans for electric vehicles in a move that could spread costs, reduce monthly bills by more than £100 and enable more people to make the switch.

Since 2010, those wishing to purchase an electric vehicle can access an interest-free Low Carbon Transport Loan (LCTL) from the Scottish Government. However, in the past decade, just 4,464 loans were approved. Scotland has around 3 million vehicles licensed for use on the roads. 

The LCTL currently provides an interest free loan of up to £28,000 with a repayment term of up to 6 years. Scottish Liberal Democrats are now calling for the scheme to be massively expanded and the length over which loans may be repaid increased to nine years. Spreading the costs would cut payments by up to a third – worth more than £100 a month for a typical car loan - making electric vehicles possible for a far greater number of people.

Mr McArthur said: 

“If the Scottish Government are serious about tackling the climate emergency, then we need to tackle our stubborn transport emissions. It’s not that people don’t want to change; they just don’t know how or need help in doing so.  

“There’s already a scheme in place to help increase the shift to electric vehicles but these figures show that take up is small, unlike the monthly repayments.  

“We need to make EVs accessible for everyone, that’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats are proposing to take off the brakes with an expanded loan scheme and longer repayment periods. 

“Alongside making sure all new public sector vehicles are electric in future, this is a common-sense way to give Scotland new hope in tackling the climate emergency. 

“Too often from this SNP government we get warm words and hot air. Only the Scottish Liberal Democrats offer the chance to tackle the climate emergency without the baggage of nationalism.”  

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies