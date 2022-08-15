McArthur urges caution as fire service called to dozens of barbeque fires

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice, policing and fire spokesperson Liam McArthur has today urged the public to be cautious when using and disposing of barbeques as he revealed figures showing that they are responsible for dozens of fire service callouts every year.

His warning comes as a Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information request revealed that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was been called to 161 incidents fires involving barbeques since 2017/18 and the number is on the increase.



Mr McArthur also warned that pressures on the fire service were increasing and urged the Scottish Government to support the service. His warning comes as Scottish Liberal Democrats unveil a series of stories highlighting threats to Scotland's natural environment long neglected by the Scottish Government.

On 21 July, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) announced a “very high” risk of wildfires across southern and eastern parts of Scotland as temperatures reached an all-time high.



The deputy chief assistant of the SFRS Bruce Farquharson has stated that a combination of extremely high temperatures, green growth and overlying dead vegetation can trigger ignition very quickly. He urged the public to take “simple steps” to prevent the outbreak of these fires by avoiding lighting them altogether or, where they do, ensuring they are in a safe container which can be extinguished easily.



Mr McArthur commented:



“With summer in full swing, more and more Scots will be out in their gardens, in the park or exploring the countryside enjoying a barbeque.



“These figures show that on dozens of occasions these barbeques have got out of control.



“Scotland is feeling the consequences of the climate emergency first-hand. It is easier than ever for fires to spread out of control, damaging property and our beautiful natural environment.



“I would urge the public to listen to the fire service’s advice, exercise caution, never leave a barbeque unattended and always wait until ashes are cold to touch before binning them.



“Scottish Liberal Democrats have previously revealed that SFRS spent £27m on overtime in the past five years and that an average of 20 retained firefighters or volunteer staff are leaving the service every month. That’s not sustainable



“SFRS need to be properly resourced and equipped to tackle the challenges they face day-in, day-out.”