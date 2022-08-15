Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

McArthur urges caution as fire service called to dozens of barbeque fires

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice, policing and fire spokesperson Liam McArthur has today urged the public to be cautious when using and disposing of barbeques as he revealed figures showing that they are responsible for dozens of fire service callouts every year.

His warning comes as a Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information request revealed that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was been called to 161 incidents fires involving barbeques since 2017/18 and the number is on the increase.

Mr McArthur also warned that pressures on the fire service were increasing and urged the Scottish Government to support the service. His warning comes as Scottish Liberal Democrats unveil a series of stories highlighting threats to Scotland's natural environment long neglected by the Scottish Government.

On 21 July, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) announced a “very high” risk of wildfires across southern and eastern parts of Scotland as temperatures reached an all-time high.

The deputy chief assistant of the SFRS Bruce Farquharson has stated that a combination of extremely high temperatures, green growth and overlying dead vegetation can trigger ignition very quickly. He urged the public to take “simple steps” to prevent the outbreak of these fires by avoiding lighting them altogether or, where they do, ensuring they are in a safe container which can be extinguished easily.

Mr McArthur commented:

“With summer in full swing, more and more Scots will be out in their gardens, in the park or exploring the countryside enjoying a barbeque.

“These figures show that on dozens of occasions these barbeques have got out of control.

“Scotland is feeling the consequences of the climate emergency first-hand. It is easier than ever for fires to spread out of control, damaging property and our beautiful natural environment.

“I would urge the public to listen to the fire service’s advice, exercise caution, never leave a barbeque unattended and always wait until ashes are cold to touch before binning them.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have previously revealed that SFRS spent £27m on overtime in the past five years and that an average of 20 retained firefighters or volunteer staff are leaving the service every month. That’s not sustainable

“SFRS need to be properly resourced and equipped to tackle the challenges they face day-in, day-out.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies