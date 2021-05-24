Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

McArthur: Time to split Lord Advocate role

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to confirmation from the Lord Advocate and Solicitor General that they will be leaving their posts, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

"I would like to thank James Wolffe and Alison Di Rollo for their dedicated service. These are complex and difficult roles and they deserve credit for the work that they have done.

"With the departure of the Lord Advocate this is an opportunity to consider how the role works going forward.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats believe that now is the time to separate the Lord Advocate's position as the Scottish Government's legal advisor and appoint an independent director of prosecutions to run the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service."

